Lawyers on Call: Being a good agent under the power of attorney

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Keegan Coughlin explains how to be a good agent under the power of attorney.

“A power of attorney is a document that makes up an important aspect of an individual’s estate plan,” Coughlin said. “In New York State there is a statutory form where an individual, the principal, can appoint agents to act on their behalf for a number of items, primarily legal and financial matters.”

