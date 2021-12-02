Advertisement

Norwich Restaurant to host ‘Dinner and Movie’ fundraiser

By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Are you looking to give back this holiday season, while receiving a meal and a movie?

Nina’s Restaurant in Norwich will be hosting their annual ‘Dinner and Movie’ event to help raise toy and monetary donations for the local chapter of Toys for Tots.

The organizer of the event and Lead Server at the restaurant, Lon Yerton says the pandemic has had an impact on many people’s lives, he says he would like to see lots of children with gifts for the holidays.

“And it’s an important thing now with COVID and families hitting hard times not working they need the extra help and Nina is always looking to help the community do things that need to be done so everyone has an enjoyable Christmas and no kid is without a toy.”

Nina’s Annual Dinner and Movie Event will take place on December 4th:

- Meals will begin at 11:00 AM

- Movie (to be announced) will begin at 2:00 PM

- Restaurant asks for a toy as well as a $7.00 donation

- All children 5 and under are free

For more information, you can visit their Facebook Page here.

