Want to help a child in need? Here’s how you can make their holiday wishes come true

By Jack Cooper
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The second annual Christmas for Kids One Child at a Time event is going on until Dec. 17 throughout Broome and Tioga counties.

Organizers say this event was created as a way to give underserved children a unique and special Christmas.

If interested, community members are asked to help sponsor a child in need and they will get a wishlist with the child’s gender, age, clothing, and any special interests or toys.

“This was just something that it’s all about the kids,” community engagement specialist for Molina Healthcare Terri Farrell said. “We count on the community for the support of the program and next year like I said we’re going to make it even bigger and hopefully next year we give 600 kids a Christmas.”

In 2020 300 kids were given gifts and so far this year organizers say there are still many children throughout Tioga County that are waiting for a sponsor.

There are trees spread throughout the two counties with ornaments on them with a wishlist created by the children.

Those locations in Broome County are:

• Miller Auto, Honda, and Hyundai in Vestal

• Schneiders Market in Kirkwood

• Tioga State Bank in Endwell

• Daniels Paint Store in Binghamton

• Agway in Endicott

And in Tioga County they are:

• Tioga State Bank

• Agway

• The Goat Boy (All in Owego)

• Salt and Light café in Sayre, PA

• The Grumpy Grizzly in Waverly

To sponsor a child in need, go to the locations listed above and pick out an ornament that will have more information about what you need to know to participate.

