What does the latest COVID variant mean for your holidays?

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro talks one-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci as omicron variant spreads
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci as news of new omicron cases in the United States broke.

Fauci tells us it appears omicron is highly transmissible. He said the new variant may have the ability to evade some of the protection from our vaccines, saying the surge of omicron infections is spreading to about two dozen countries around the globe.

Fauci also said there’s still a lot we don’t know.

“Literally, every hour, every day, we get more and more information. So, we really need to reserve judgment as to what the impact will be in the United States,” he said.

We asked Fauci - should vaccinated people travel and gather with family for the holidays?

“Be prudent, particularly when you’re in congregate indoor settings such as the setting of an airport where there’s a lot of people crowded together. Keep your mask on,” he said. “When you’re in the home setting with a family, and your people are vaccinated, and everyone you know what their status is, then you should feel very comfortable in having a really good holiday get-together with your family.”

Fauci says the best way to protect children who can’t get vaccinated is to surround them with adults who are vaccinated.

And what about the travel ban?

“I do not expect the travel ban to extend to other countries, but everything is always on the table depending upon how the situation rolls out,” said Fauci.

Fauci says there are several therapeutic drugs being developed and evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration right now.

