20th annual Harvest for Hunger phone bank wraps up

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 20th annual Harvest for Hunger phone bank wrapped up Dec. 2 at Catholic Charities of Broome County.

The goal of the campaign is to help those who are struggling when it comes to food and to have food to feed them and their families. All this is done by filling the shelves of Catholic Charities Food Banks this winter season.

Officials say $100 donation can support a family of four for a week.

Volunteers says they provide more than food for those who are hungry.

“Food is the foundation of what we do, of couse. But know that people need other things to get through their day, their week, their month,” said Mary Kay Curly, a food pantry volunteer. “You know diapers, can openers, tooth brushes, whatever we can get through grants or donations...”

Though the phone bank is over, you can still donate by sending a text message to “End Hunger BC” to 50155.

As of last check, the total raised this year was a little more than $30,000 dollars. When 12 News left, counting was still taking place.