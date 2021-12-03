Advertisement

The Discovery Center hosts annual gingerbread display and Ho! Ho! Ho! Holidays event

The Discovery Center is hosting the grand opening of its Village of Gingerbread and Santa's...
The Discovery Center is hosting the grand opening of its Village of Gingerbread and Santa's Workshop exhibits.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Discovery Center is hosting the grand opening of its Village of Gingerbread and Santa’s Workshop exhibits where families can see holiday displays made of gingerbread created by people in the community.

Executive Director Brenda Myers said the center has been hosting this holiday event for the past 21 years. She said people of all ages in the community like to participate.

“People have been so creative, and they’ve brought in gingerbread houses that are throughout the museum,” Myers said. “Each one of them is so delicate with a wide range of candies being used. It’s just really nice to see the imagination.”

The center will also be hosting a big holiday event Saturday for families to enjoy a day filled with holiday activities, crafts, and performances.

There will be photo opportunities with Santa and a special holiday performance from the Johnson City High School Sophisticats.

The special performance will begin at 1 p.m. and photos with Santa will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. People in attendance can purchase the photos for $10.

All activities at the Discovery Center’s holiday event are free with admission.

Most Read

Binghamton City School District on lockout due to a community safety issue
UPDATE: Lockout at Binghamton City School District lifted
(MGN)
Fatal stabbing on Binghamton’s West Side
Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Police: Body found outside of Binghamton bank
omicron strain
Health officials confirm at least five omicron cases in New York State
Crews at the scene of a house fire Dec. 1 along Route 11 in the Town of Lisle
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Town of Lisle

Latest News

(MGN)
Death of Tyler Green report released by AG James’ Office of Special Investigation
Recreation Park Ice Rink
Recreation Park Ice Rink
Tioga takes down Moriah to win Class D State Championship, 27-0
WBNG 6pm Newscast - VOD - clipped version
hancock holiday lights
Along with the ice rink, the city will also offer free nighttime carousel rides for people in...
Mayor David announces completion of Recreation Park Ice Rink and the return of holiday carousel rides