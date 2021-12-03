The Discovery Center hosts annual gingerbread display and Ho! Ho! Ho! Holidays event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Discovery Center is hosting the grand opening of its Village of Gingerbread and Santa’s Workshop exhibits where families can see holiday displays made of gingerbread created by people in the community.

Executive Director Brenda Myers said the center has been hosting this holiday event for the past 21 years. She said people of all ages in the community like to participate.

“People have been so creative, and they’ve brought in gingerbread houses that are throughout the museum,” Myers said. “Each one of them is so delicate with a wide range of candies being used. It’s just really nice to see the imagination.”

The center will also be hosting a big holiday event Saturday for families to enjoy a day filled with holiday activities, crafts, and performances.

There will be photo opportunities with Santa and a special holiday performance from the Johnson City High School Sophisticats.

The special performance will begin at 1 p.m. and photos with Santa will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. People in attendance can purchase the photos for $10.

All activities at the Discovery Center’s holiday event are free with admission.