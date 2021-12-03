Advertisement

Health officials confirm at least five omicron cases in New York State

omicron strain
omicron strain(KTTC)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) -- Health officials have confirmed at least five cases of the omicron Coronavirus variant in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday evening.

A 67-year-old woman from Suffolk County, two Queens residents, a Brooklyn resident, and a fifth person believed to be a visitor to the state tested positive.

Their vaccination statuses weren’t immediately clear, but the woman from Suffolk County had received at least one dose, Hochul said.

The cases come after a Minnesota resident tested positive for the variant following attendance at an anime convention in New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the geographic spread of the positive tests suggested the variant was undergoing “community spread” in the city, and wasn’t linked to any one event.

Most Read

Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Police: Body found outside of Binghamton bank
Binghamton City School District on lockout due to a community safety issue
UPDATE: Lockout at Binghamton City School District lifted
Crews at the scene of a house fire Dec. 1 along Route 11 in the Town of Lisle
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Town of Lisle
Handcuffs graphic
Police chase ends with felony arrest in Endicott
box of monoclonal antibody Covid treatment held by Lazarus Gehring, MD
What is a monoclonal antibody Covid-19 treatment and who benefits from its use?

Latest News

(MGN)
Fatal Stabbing on Binghamton’s West Side
12 News at the scene of the 20th annual Harvest for Hunger
20th annual Harvest for Hunger phone bank wraps up
Ava with NDI members
Delaware County teen performs in national production of Annie Live!
For the past 46 years, Jim and Gina Rotzler have decorated their home with various holiday...
Hancock family puts together a holiday lights display for the community