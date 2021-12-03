Advertisement

Mayor David announces completion of Recreation Park Ice Rink and the return of holiday carousel rides

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mayor Richard David announced the completion of a new ice rink set to open Saturday at Recreation Park.

Along with the ice rink, the city will also offer free nighttime carousel rides for people in the community to enjoy this holiday season.

David said the ice rink is something the community has been wanting for a long time and he is excited to get it up and running in time for the holidays.

“This is really exciting and I can’t wait for children and families to come out and utilize this rink,” said David. “We’re putting the finishing touches on right now. It should be open to the public tomorrow, which is also the return of free nighttime carousel rides.”

The Recreation Park Ice Rink is free to the public. Those interested in skating must provide their own ice skates.

