Pet of the Week: Meet Breeze!

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Breeze from the Broome County Humane Society!

Breeze is a 3-year-old spayed Border Collie mix. She is a sweetheart and fast like the wind. Breeze is a bit on the chunky side and would love a work out buddy who can participate in fetch and walks with her. Breeze is housebroken and walks well on a leash.

If you’re interested in Breeze contact the Broome County Humane Society to fill out an application today!

