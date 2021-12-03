Pet of the Week: Meet Breeze!

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Breeze from the Broome County Humane Society!

Breeze is a 3-year-old spayed Border Collie mix. She is a sweetheart and fast like the wind. Breeze is a bit on the chunky side and would love a work out buddy who can participate in fetch and walks with her. Breeze is housebroken and walks well on a leash.

If you’re interested in Breeze contact the Broome County Humane Society to fill out an application today!