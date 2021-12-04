Death of Tyler Green report released by AG James’ Office of Special Investigation

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- A report on the death of Oneonta’s Tyler Green has been released today by Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI).

The OSI concluded that the officer from the Oneonta Police Department was justified in his use of force.

At the time of the incident, Green and his partner were the parents of a nearly two-year-old boy.

Back on April 6, 2021, Green’s partner, the partner’s sister, and the child were visiting Green in Oneonta. Due to violent threats made by Green, the sister left the home and drove to the police department to tell them of her fears for her sister and the two-year-old boy. A welfare check on the child was then done by the police.

However, police received a dispatch while on the way to Green’s residence that he allegedly threatened to stab his partner with a knife.

Two officers drove to the home and saw Green pull a knife from his pocket and threatened to kill his partner. Green cut his partner’s leg with the knife and swung the knife at one of the officers of Oneonta.

Green grabbed his young boy by the leg and went to swing the knife at the child.

One of the officers with the department fired two shots at Green.

After the event, Green was transported to a local hospital, but that hospital was not equipped to treat the man. Green was being transported by a helicopter to another hospital when pronounced dead.

The OSI also reviewed Green’s medical care and observed that New York law prohibited medical personnel from giving him blood during his medevac flight from Oneonta to Albany.

AG James recommends for the Empire state to join states and permit air ambulances to provide blood to critically injured patients.

“After a complete and exhaustive review of this incident, my office concluded that the officer was justified in his use of force to protect the life of a two-year old child,” said Attorney General James. “While this situation was tragic, it could have been even more devastating if not for the actions of the responding officers. Members of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and these officers bravely and responsibly fulfilled their duty.”