Wind Advisory for everybody EXCEPT southern Wayne County until 1 AM Tuesday.

Storm Track 12 (wbng)

AFTERNOON: Windy. Cloudy with rain. .10-.50″ (.75″) 80% High 52 (48-54) Wind S becoming W 15-25 G40-50 mph

A cold front moving in from the west will give us rain today. The bigger story will be the gusty winds of 40-50+ mph. Snow won’t be a problem, but there will be a few flakes Monday night into Tuesday morning.