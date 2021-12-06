Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Falls on snow and ice

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss falls on snow and ice.

“Property owners are responsible for making their property safe whether it’s the sidewalk in front of a private residence or walkways and parking lots of commercial establishments,”Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “The owner needs to make sure that the snow and ice are moved in a timely way.”

To get in contact with Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.

