Much colder weather tonight

Forecast Discussion:

A strong cold front continues through the area this evening and will bring some rain and gusty winds. Winds could gust 40-50mph along the front. Rain moves east through late evening and some snow showers could mix in over the higher terrain. Lows overnight will be in the 20s. Be aware of the possibility of some icy spots.

IMPACTS FROM THE COLD FRONT PASSAGE (WBNG 12 NEWS)

SOME SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE (WBNG 12 NEWS)

Clouds increase Tuesday with highs in the low 30s.

SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES TUESDAY MORNING (WBNG 12 NEWS)

A light snow is possible Wednesday, but it does not look like we will see any significant impacts from it. Accumulations of a Trace to 2″ look reasonable at this time. Please continue to monitor the forecast for any changes.