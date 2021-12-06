Advertisement

Much colder weather tonight

By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion:

A strong cold front continues through the area this evening and will bring some rain and gusty winds. Winds could gust 40-50mph along the front. Rain moves east through late evening and some snow showers could mix in over the higher terrain. Lows overnight will be in the 20s. Be aware of the possibility of some icy spots.

IMPACTS FROM THE COLD FRONT PASSAGE
IMPACTS FROM THE COLD FRONT PASSAGE(WBNG 12 NEWS)
SOME SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE
SOME SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE(WBNG 12 NEWS)

Clouds increase Tuesday with highs in the low 30s.

SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES TUESDAY MORNING
SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES TUESDAY MORNING(WBNG 12 NEWS)

A light snow is possible Wednesday, but it does not look like we will see any significant impacts from it. Accumulations of a Trace to 2″ look reasonable at this time. Please continue to monitor the forecast for any changes.

Most Read

Crews respond to house fire in the Town of Kirkwood
Residents uninjured, two pets die after house fire in Town of Kirkwood
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under delta surge
NYSEG is preparing for high winds expected to move across the state Monday.
NYSEG prepares for high winds; here’s what you need to know
-
Maine-Endwell wins Class B state championship, 21-12 over Pleasantville
(MGN)
Watkins Glen Police Officer, wife arrested on perjury charges

Latest News

Storm Track 12
Hold onto those hats!
Wind gusts for Sunday night through Monday.
Becoming gusty overnight into Monday
Expect gusty conditions Sunday night into Monday
Gusty conditions develop as a low pressure approaches the region this evening
Temperatures in the 30-40s with a few passing showers possible.
Cloudy but seasonal across the region