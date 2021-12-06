Advertisement

NYSEG prepares for high winds; here’s what you need to know

NYSEG is preparing for high winds expected to move across the state Monday.
NYSEG is preparing for high winds expected to move across the state Monday.
By Nina Einsidler
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WBNG) -- NYSEG is preparing for high winds forecasted to move across the state Monday.

The company said the first storm should end early Monday morning, and a second storm is expected to begin Monday afternoon and last through the evening.

In a statement released Sunday evening, NYSEG said its storm team has been proactively staging crews in the areas that could be significantly impacted. They said the storm is expected to bring steady winds and gusts upwards of 40 to 50 mph.

What do you need to know ahead of the storm? NYSEG sent out a tweet with safety tips:

For the latest on outages in your area, check the NYSEG Outage Map.

