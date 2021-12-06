Advertisement

Residents uninjured, two pets die after house fire in Town of Kirkwood

Crews respond to house fire in the Town of Kirkwood
Crews respond to house fire in the Town of Kirkwood(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE:

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- According to Broome County Fire Coordinator Jeff Buckler, a couple of animals died as a result of the fire.

Buckler said one adult and two children safely evacuated with no injuries and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

According to the Broome County Bureau of Fire Investigation, the cause of the fire was a combustible object that was too close to a space heater on the first floor.

-----

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatchers, crews responded to a second alarm house fire in the 140 block of Main Street in the Town of Kirkwood Monday morning.

A 12 News crew on scene said upon their arrival, there were no visible flames or smoke. They said there is visible damage to the front door and side of the house. They said one side of the road was blocked off.

Kirkwood, West Windsor, Five-Mile Point and Conklin fire departments were on scene.

Crews on scene said they could not give any further information until the investigation is done.

Most Read

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under delta surge
NYSEG is preparing for high winds expected to move across the state Monday.
NYSEG prepares for high winds; here’s what you need to know
-
Maine-Endwell wins Class B state championship, 21-12 over Pleasantville
(MGN)
Watkins Glen Police Officer, wife arrested on perjury charges

Latest News

School bus versus car crash causes traffic backups.
Vehicle strikes UE school bus, slows traffic on NY17 East
Willow Point Nursing home faces a severe staff shortage due to not having enough nurses.
National Guard at Willow Point Rehabilitation & Nursing Center to help with staffing shortage
Chenango Forks Breakfast with Santa
Santa stops for breakfast at Chenango Forks Fire Company
Gil Hodges is among five others voted into Baseball Hall of Fame.
O’Neil, Miñoso, Hodges, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF