Residents uninjured, two pets die after house fire in Town of Kirkwood

UPDATE:

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- According to Broome County Fire Coordinator Jeff Buckler, a couple of animals died as a result of the fire.

Buckler said one adult and two children safely evacuated with no injuries and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

According to the Broome County Bureau of Fire Investigation, the cause of the fire was a combustible object that was too close to a space heater on the first floor.

-----

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatchers, crews responded to a second alarm house fire in the 140 block of Main Street in the Town of Kirkwood Monday morning.

A 12 News crew on scene said upon their arrival, there were no visible flames or smoke. They said there is visible damage to the front door and side of the house. They said one side of the road was blocked off.

Kirkwood, West Windsor, Five-Mile Point and Conklin fire departments were on scene.

Crews on scene said they could not give any further information until the investigation is done.