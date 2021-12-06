Advertisement

Santa stops for breakfast at Chenango Forks Fire Company

Chenango Forks Breakfast with Santa
Chenango Forks Breakfast with Santa(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHENANGO FORKS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Santa Claus made his way to Chenango Forks Fire Company for a tradition that has been within the community for over 60 years.

The annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’ brought in many children from around the community. President of the Fire Company Dan Martin says the event was free, as many of the other things they put on for the community. He says it’s a way to make sure everyone can attend.

“It’s for the community you know we’re here to serve the community so we like to just do donations that way if there’s a family that can’t afford to go see Santa at the mall, they can come here and pay whatever they feel like they can afford.”

Martin says the community has been very supportive of their fire company for many years. The station will also host a ‘Breakfast with the Easter Bunny’ in the Spring.

