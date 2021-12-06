Advertisement

Vestal Community Band to perform free holiday concert

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Community Band is playing a free holiday concert Dec. 16.

Band Director Gail Markstein said the Vestal Community Band was formed in 1987 and since then has met on Thursday nights to practice or perform concerts for the public. The concert band consists of members ages 16 to 94.

“We’ve gained some new members after COVID, but we have anywhere from 50-70 members,” Markstein said.

Musician Marj Baldwin said the upcoming concert is a great way to get in the holiday spirit.

“We’ll be playing a collection of holiday music which includes tradition Christmas carols along with some popular Christmas tunes like Sleigh Ride and Deck the Halls,” Baldwin said. “It’s a good variety of holiday music and it gets us all in the spirit for Christmas.”

The Vestal Community Band is hosting their holiday concert Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Vestal United Methodist Church.

Markstein said this concert will also feature a sing-along.

“There’s a sing-along so it’s audience participation and we have a vocalist with us as well,” Markstein said. “I think it’s a good variety and I think people will enjoy it.”

The concert is free and open to the public.

