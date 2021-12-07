The Chabad of Binghamton surpasses $30,000 goal in its ‘Light up A Life Toy Drive’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Chabad of Binghamton celebrated its 13th annual ‘Light up A Life Toy Drive’ Monday, where all toys collected will go to children suffering from cancer.

Each year, the center strives to raise $30,000 worth of toys for the children during the Chanukah season. This year, the Chabad of Binghamton surpassed that goal.

Binghamton University student Chaviva Lass, who spearheaded the toy drive, said the center partnered with Jewish organization Chai Lifeline to help raise the money and toys.

“It was a really long process and we’ve been working over the past month to do this,” said Lass. “The fact that we were able to not only reach our goal but surpass it to help these children, it was really fulfilling and really amazing.”

The celebration of the toy drive consisted of a grand display of all the toys collected and a special performance from all-male acapella group Binghamton Crosbys.