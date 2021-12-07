Advertisement

Light snow develops Wednesday

By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will win tonight and most of the overnight period remains dry. As morning approaches, some light snow showers are possible. Lows will be in the 20s. The chance of light snow is 30%.

LIGHT MORNING SNOW
LIGHT MORNING SNOW(WBNG)

Light snow is likely at times Wednesday. As we’ve mentioned all week long it will not be a significant snowfall. Any accumulations will range from a trace to perhaps 1″. Some areas will see no accumulations at all. Highs approach freezing. Brief clearing comes in Wednesday night and temperatures drop accordingly into the upper teens to mid 20s.

COULD BE UP TO 1"
COULD BE UP TO 1"(WBNG)

Typically gray December conditions are expected Thursday and Friday with no impactful weather anticipated.. Highs will be near freezing Thursday then rise to around 40 Friday.Saturday brings rain and warmth. A powerful low pressure system moves into the Central Great Lakes and into Ontario and Quebec. A surge of warm follows this storm path and highs may hit 60 in a few spots Saturday. Rain and showers are expected. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Early indications of rainfall are in the 0.25-0.75″ range; not enough to cause any flooding.

It cools back down Sunday, but highs still remain above average near 40. Anomalous warmth builds in under a ridge of high pressure Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the 40s, possibly near 50.

Most Read

School bus versus car crash causes traffic backups.
Vehicle strikes UE school bus, slows traffic on NY17 East
Crews respond to house fire in the Town of Kirkwood
Residents uninjured, two pets die after house fire in Town of Kirkwood
Willow Point Nursing home faces a severe staff shortage due to not having enough nurses.
National Guard at Willow Point Rehabilitation & Nursing Center to help with staffing shortage
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
NYSEG is preparing for high winds expected to move across the state Monday.
NYSEG prepares for high winds; here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Storm Track 12
A seasonable December day
COLDER MORNING
Much colder weather tonight
Storm Track 12
Hold onto those hats!
Wind gusts for Sunday night through Monday.
Becoming gusty overnight into Monday