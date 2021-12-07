Light snow develops Wednesday

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will win tonight and most of the overnight period remains dry. As morning approaches, some light snow showers are possible. Lows will be in the 20s. The chance of light snow is 30%.

LIGHT MORNING SNOW (WBNG)

Light snow is likely at times Wednesday. As we’ve mentioned all week long it will not be a significant snowfall. Any accumulations will range from a trace to perhaps 1″. Some areas will see no accumulations at all. Highs approach freezing. Brief clearing comes in Wednesday night and temperatures drop accordingly into the upper teens to mid 20s.

COULD BE UP TO 1" (WBNG)

Typically gray December conditions are expected Thursday and Friday with no impactful weather anticipated.. Highs will be near freezing Thursday then rise to around 40 Friday.Saturday brings rain and warmth. A powerful low pressure system moves into the Central Great Lakes and into Ontario and Quebec. A surge of warm follows this storm path and highs may hit 60 in a few spots Saturday. Rain and showers are expected. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Early indications of rainfall are in the 0.25-0.75″ range; not enough to cause any flooding.

It cools back down Sunday, but highs still remain above average near 40. Anomalous warmth builds in under a ridge of high pressure Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the 40s, possibly near 50.