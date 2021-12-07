Advertisement

Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Broome County

Broome County Health officials said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in...
Broome County Health officials said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in a person who traveled internationally.(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar has announced Tuesday an adult in Broome County has tested positive with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Broome County Health Department said the person has traveled internationally.

Executive Garnar said now is the time to get vaccinated, wear a mask and get tested if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

He also said the county could see local hospitals pausing elective surgeries and the possibilities of new restrictions if cases in Broome County continue to rise.

“We’re not taking any options off the table. At this point, we’re strongly encouraging businesses in Broome County to have mask mandates and we’re strongly encouraging people in Broome County when they go indoors to wear masks,” Garnar said.

The adult who tested positive is expected to make a full recovery.

12 News have the latest in its 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Most Read

School bus versus car crash causes traffic backups.
Vehicle strikes UE school bus, slows traffic on NY17 East
Crews respond to house fire in the Town of Kirkwood
Residents uninjured, two pets die after house fire in Town of Kirkwood
Willow Point Nursing home faces a severe staff shortage due to not having enough nurses.
National Guard at Willow Point Rehabilitation & Nursing Center to help with staffing shortage
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
NYSEG is preparing for high winds expected to move across the state Monday.
NYSEG prepares for high winds; here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Rep. Delgado outlines plan for supply chain solution
The Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties are holding an in-store and online bookfair at...
Only a few days left to participate in Barnes & Noble Bookfair for free literacy tutor service
The Chabad of Binghamton surpassed their $30,000 goal for its 'Light up a Life Chanukah Toy...
The Chabad of Binghamton surpasses $30,000 goal in its ‘Light up A Life Toy Drive’
Fire crews respond to small dryer fire at local laundromat along Vestal Parkway
Dryer fire at laundromat along Vestal Parkway