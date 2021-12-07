Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Broome County

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar has announced Tuesday an adult in Broome County has tested positive with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Broome County Health Department said the person has traveled internationally.

Executive Garnar said now is the time to get vaccinated, wear a mask and get tested if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

He also said the county could see local hospitals pausing elective surgeries and the possibilities of new restrictions if cases in Broome County continue to rise.

“We’re not taking any options off the table. At this point, we’re strongly encouraging businesses in Broome County to have mask mandates and we’re strongly encouraging people in Broome County when they go indoors to wear masks,” Garnar said.

The adult who tested positive is expected to make a full recovery.

