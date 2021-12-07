Advertisement

Only a few days left to participate in Barnes & Noble Bookfair for free literacy tutor service

By Kayla Madison
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties are holding an in-store and online bookfair at Barnes & Noble from Dec. 6 to 10.

When you checkout at Barns & Noble, a percentage will be donated to Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties.

Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties offers free tutoring services primarily to residents of Broome and Tioga counties. Services include reading, writing, English, high school equivalencies and digital literacies.

The Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties are also in need of volunteers with literacy skills and can be contacted through their website or social media pages if interested.

