Rep. Delgado outlines plan for supply chain solution

(WBNG) -- For Congressman Antonio Delgado (D, NY-19), ensuring Upstate families can afford the things they need to survive is priority number one.

Delgado released a four-part plan Tuesday to combat rising prices across the country: the plan consists of lowering gas/heating costs, getting goods to market faster, growing American manufacturing and stopping shortages.

He told 12 News there needs to be a greater focus on being able to create and build products here at home.

“We need to make sure our mom and pop shops and our American manufacturers are able to really have regionalized opportunities to build from,” Delgado said. “We’ve seen big box stores able to stock shelves but for some of our smaller operations... proven to be more challenging.”

One of the keys the congressman outlined includes the expenditure of funding already provided through federal relief; he added this money will be crucial to achieving these goals.

“In the longer term, I believe the bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s now signed into law will do some meaningful work; it includes substantial, substantial new investments,” Delgado said.

His office announced more than $425M from that bipartisan bill will be headed to New York for water infrastructure; specifically, the money will be used for contaminant cleanup and other upgrades to the system.