Annual Deck the Hearth Wreath Celebration Thursday

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Join The Hearth at Castle Gardens for the 8th annual Deck the Hearth Wreath Celebration.

Each year The Hearth at Castle Gardens hosts a wreath reception and silent auction and all proceeds go to a local non-profit. Senior Life Advisor Kristen Fata said this is a valued holiday tradition.

“We are so excited at The Hearth at Castle Gardens to be hosting again the Deck the Hearth Wreath event it’s a fundraiser and every year we pick a different local charity,” Fata said. “Our seniors, residents, and family members were so excited to be hosting this again after last year and having to miss these kinds of fun events.”

Fata said this year all proceeds will benefit A Room to Heal.

“This year our focus is A Room to Heal,” Fata said. “A Room to Heal focuses on creating a magical and safe space for children with serious and terminal illnesses.”

The 8th annual Deck the Hearth Wreath Celebration will be held Dec. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Hearth at Castle Gardens.

Masks are required.

