Crews respond to fire at Destiny USA mall

Syracuse Fire on Twitter shares a fire crew presence at the Destiny USA December 7(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- According to a press release from Syracuse Fire Department, crews were called to Destiny USA just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7. Calls reported smoke coming from the roof above the Cheesecake Factory, which later prompted more than 50 firefighters to be brought to the scene.

CNY Central reports since there was not a fire in the building, as a result, the fire alarm did not activate. Mall security was asked to pull the alarm by the fire department.

As crews rushed to the roof of the building, they found a “large area of roofing material on fire” of about 20 by 50 feet, said the Syracuse Fire Department. It took more than 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The fire department said no injuries were reported. The fire investigation bureau is working to learn the cause of the fire

Destiny USA’s statement about the fire provided by CNY Central:

“The safety of our tenants and guests is one of our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution and at the direction of the Syracuse Fire Department, Destiny USA was evacuated this evening to investigate reports of smoke coming from near one of our tenant spaces. The building continues to be closed for the time being until the incident is investigated and deemed safe to re-open by the Syracuse Fire Department. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our tenants and guests for their cooperation.”

