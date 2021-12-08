Endicott wins $10M from state for revitalizations

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced Wednesday morning that the Village of Endicott is the winner of a $10 million award for downtown revitalization.

#Endicott is a winner of this year’s $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Their years of persistence has finally paid off. Congratulations! — Donna Lupardo (@DonnaLupardo) December 8, 2021

“The Village of Endicott is a community on the rise,” said Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson. “The DRI funds will increase our momentum and expand our current investment bringing continued economic growth and transformation to our Village.”

The money is from the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which is a part of the state’s economic development program that aims to transform neighborhoods into centers of redevelopment, business, job creation and economic and housing diversity.

The Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council “conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered” several aspects before the village was recommended as a nominee, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

The criteria is posted below:

The downtown should be compact, with well-defined boundaries;

The downtown is able to capitalize on prior or catalyze future private and public investment in the neighborhood and its surrounding areas;

There should be recent or impending job growth within, or in close proximity to the downtown that can attract workers to the downtown, support redevelopment and make growth sustainable;

The downtown must be an attractive and livable community for diverse populations of every age, income, gender, identity, ability, mobility and cultural background;

The municipality should already embrace or have the ability to create and implement policies that increase livability and quality of life, including the use of local land banks, modern zoning codes and parking standards, complete street plans, energy-efficient projects, green jobs, and transit-oriented development;

The municipality should have conducted an open and robust community engagement process resulting in a vision for downtown revitalization and a preliminary list of projects and initiatives that may be included in a DRI strategic investment plan;

The municipality has the local capacity to manage the DRI process; and

The municipality has identified transformative projects that will be ready for near-term implementation with an infusion of DRI funds.

The initiative is in its fifth year and the state said it will invest $200 million in up to 20 additional downtown areas statewide. Endicott won for the Southern Tier.