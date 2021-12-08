Expect slowdowns, closures on interstates 81, 86, 88 in the coming nights

(WBNG) -- Overnight road closures slowdown are planned along interstates 81, 86 and 88 in Broome County beginning Wednesday night.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers that they should expect the following overnight slowdowns and lane and exit closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. These will be in the Town of Dickinson and Binghamton to facilitate an ongoing bridge replacement project.

Posted below is a detailed description of the closures, provided by NYSDOT:

On Wednesday, December 8, Interstate 81 will be reduced to a single southbound lane between Exit 6 (U.S. Route 11/Interstate 88) and Exit 5 (U.S. Route 11/County Route 12). The left northbound lane will be closed from Exit 4 (I-86 /State Route 17) to Exit 6 (U.S. Route 11/County Route 12). Southbound motorists will also encounter periodic rolling slowdown operations lasting approximately 5 minutes.

On Thursday, December 9 and Friday, December 10, I-81 will be reduced to a single northbound lane between Exit 4 (I-86/State Route 17) and the junction of I-88. Exit 5 will be closed and traffic directed to a signed detour using Exit 6. The I-86 eastbound ramp to I-81 northbound (Exit 72 A) will also be reduced to a single lane during these times. Periodic rolling slowdowns lasting 15 to 25 minutes will take place in the area of Interstate 86 eastbound at Exit 70 (State Route 201) and continue through the I-81 merge and along I-81 northbound, to the junction of I-88.

On Monday, December 13 and Tuesday, December 14, I-81 will be reduced to a single southbound lane between Exit 6 (U.S. Route 11/I-88) and Exit 5 (U.S. Route 11/County Route 12). Motorists merging on to I-81 southbound in this area from I-88 westbound should prepare for delays and exercise caution. Periodic slowdown operations lasting 15 to 25 minutes in duration will be taking place from Exit 2 on I-88 westbound and Exit 6 on I-81 southbound to Exit 5 on I-81 southbound.

NYSDOT said the work is weather dependant.