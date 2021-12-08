Advertisement

Financial Tip: Qualified charitable distributions

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment services discusses qualified charitable distributions.

“Understanding qualified charitable distributions begins with understanding required minimum distributions a topic we’ve covered many times,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “People with pre-tax retirement accounts are required to take RMD’s each year beginning at age 72 even if they do not need or want the funds.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

