Gillibrand announces plan to get ahead of coronavirus, future pandemics

(WBNG) -- As coronavirus cases continue to surge and new variants continue to emerge, national leaders say it’s time for a new approach.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) unveiled her bill, “The COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act”, as her plan to help prepare the US for future pandemics.

She told 12 News Wednesday the bill would send $10 million each to at least 10 different academic medical centers across the country; Gillibrand said these places are the ones best suited to the research necessary.

“They are uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between the government, academia, public health, and private industry, and they do that work while they keep the needs of their local communities including the vulnerable and underserved at the forefront,” the senator said.

Gillibrand’s office said total funding under the bill could reach $500M; in addition to the money sent to the academic medical centers, Gillibrand said some of the money would be used to better serve the mental health needs of frontline workers.