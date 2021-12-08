Light snow moves out tonight

Tonight: Snow showers early. Low: 20-25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Late day snow shower possible. High: 29-34

Forecast Discussion:

Light snow continues to move through the area this evening and will taper early tonight from west to east. Overnight lows stay in the 20s. Additional accumulations will be a coating to 1″.

LIGHT SNOW MOVES OUT (WBNG)

TYPICAL COLD FOR EARLY DECEMBER (WBNG)

Typically gray December conditions are expected Thursday and Friday with no impactful weather anticipated. Highs will be near freezing Thursday then rise to around 40 Friday.Saturday brings rain and warmth. A powerful low pressure system moves into the Central Great Lakes and into Ontario and Quebec. A surge of warm follows this storm path and highs may hit 60 in a few spots Saturday. Rain and showers are expected. The chance of precipitation is near 100%. Early indications of rainfall are in the 0.25-0.75″ range; not enough to cause any flooding.

It cools back down Sunday, but highs still remain above average near 40. Anomalous warmth builds in under a ridge of high pressure Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the 40s, possibly near 50.