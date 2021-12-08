Matthews Subaru to host free kid, pet photos with Santa

VESTAL (WBNG) -- You can have your pet take a photo with Santa as Matthew’s Auto Thursday afternoon.

Matthews Auto will host a Broome County Humane Society Adopt-A-Thon Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. A free child and pet photo with Santa will be part of the event.

The dealership asks that your pet be on a leash. They said free pet and human refreshments will be served and guests will be given a free Santa photo in a souvenir sleeve. You will be able to buy additional photos for $5 each which will directly benefit the Humane Society.

The Humane Society will be at the dealership with adoption applications.

Matthews Auto said Subaru will donate $250 and it will contribute another $50 from the sale or lease of every new vehicle through Jan. 3, 2022 to the charity of the buyer’s choice. Including the Broome County Humane Society, Binghamton YMCA, Make-A-Wish, National Parks Foundation, Meals on Wheels and the ASPCA.

Food donations and pet supplies will also be accepted for the Humane Society through Jan. 3.