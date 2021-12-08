Advertisement

Matthews Subaru to host free kid, pet photos with Santa

Santa
Santa(Kate Figura | Matthew's Auto Facebook page)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- You can have your pet take a photo with Santa as Matthew’s Auto Thursday afternoon.

Matthews Auto will host a Broome County Humane Society Adopt-A-Thon Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. A free child and pet photo with Santa will be part of the event.

The dealership asks that your pet be on a leash. They said free pet and human refreshments will be served and guests will be given a free Santa photo in a souvenir sleeve. You will be able to buy additional photos for $5 each which will directly benefit the Humane Society.

The Humane Society will be at the dealership with adoption applications.

Matthews Auto said Subaru will donate $250 and it will contribute another $50 from the sale or lease of every new vehicle through Jan. 3, 2022 to the charity of the buyer’s choice. Including the Broome County Humane Society, Binghamton YMCA, Make-A-Wish, National Parks Foundation, Meals on Wheels and the ASPCA.

Food donations and pet supplies will also be accepted for the Humane Society through Jan. 3.

Most Read

Broome County Health officials said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in...
Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Broome County
Syracuse Fire on Twitter shares a fire crew presence at the Destiny USA December 7
Crews respond to fire at Destiny USA mall
School bus versus car crash causes traffic backups.
Vehicle strikes UE school bus, slows traffic on NY17 East
Fire crews respond to small dryer fire at local laundromat along Vestal Parkway
Dryer fire at laundromat along Vestal Parkway
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps

Latest News

Gillibrand announces plan to get ahead of coronavirus, future pandemics
‘It’s more important than ever to get your flu shot’ according to the Broome County Department of Health
Endicott wins $10M from state for revitalizations
Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State is the first state in the nation to receive...
Hochul announces up to $539M in Homeowner Assistance Fund to assist New Yorkers