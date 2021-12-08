SNAP double-up program offered at Greater Good Grocery Store

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Greater Good Grocery Store recently launched a SNAP double-up program.

This new program encourages people and families on SNAP benefits to purchase local produce. General Manager Kinya Middleton said there has not been a grocery store on the northside of Binghamton for 25 years and the Greater Good Grocery Store is excited to share this program with the community.

“Dec. 1 we launched our SNAP double-up program which is for families on EBT,” Middleton said. “This program matches dollar for dollar on fresh produce.”

Middleton said in the coming weeks the Greater Good Grocery Store will launch a new program with United Way.

“In a few weeks we also have another program coming on with United Way which will include everything,” Middleton said. “Right now it is just the produce and in a few weeks with the United Way were partnering with them to offer everything in the store.”

Middleton said some of the produce in the store includes apples, bananas, herbs, squash and sweet potatoes.

Individuals who are eligible for the program include those on EBT and SNAP benefits, but Middleton encourages everyone to visit the Greater Good Grocery Store.

“People who are on EBT and SNAP benefits qualify for the program, however, that doesn’t mean that you can’t come in and shop in the store we want everyone to come and shop,” Middleton said. “The great thing about this grocery store is the funds go back into the community.”

