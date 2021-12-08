Southern Tier Tuesdays: Bradford Sullivan Counties Special Olympics awarded $2,000 grant

(WBNG) -- Bradford Sullivan Counties Special Olympics is this weeks winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Bradford Sullivan Counties Special Olympics strives to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety pf Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Manager Rebecca Roof said special Olympics is a world wide organization and Bradford Sullivan Counties is the local chapter.

“It’s more than training a lot of times these individuals are lacking social opportunities and special Olympics provides them their social art of their life,” Roof said. “It’s also a healthy lifestyle and healthy living push that we provided for them too.”

Roof said they offer bowling, swimming, track, and cross country.

“This is something for them to be proud of and set goals or themselves and have that healthy lifestyle,” Roof said. “There is a higher incidence of diabetes and a shorter lifespan for intellectual disabled individuals and so we’re trying to intervene and provide that to them to try to make a difference.”

Roof said in November athletes attended Fall Fest in Villanova and earned many medals!

“We just had a competition for long-distance running and walking in Villanova and we did wonderfully there,” Roof said. “We had our first athlete compete in the 10k which is nearly 6 miles and he took 1st place in that and won the gold medal.”

Roof said this grant money will help defray the cost of bowling which is the most popular sport among athletes.

“Bowling is by far our most attended sport so it’s very costly for us because we have to pay facility fees and per athlete fees for them for all of their training and to travel so this will absolutely make a good dent in our bills that we will have to pay for this bowling season,” Roof said.

Bradford Sullivan Counties is currently fundraising for their Polar Plunge/Polar Pop campaign. The campaign will conclude Feb. 5 and donations can be made here!

To get in contact with Bradford Sullivan Counties Special Olympics you can do so here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.