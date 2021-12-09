Advertisement

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program seeks volunteers in Broome County

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Broome County AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program is recruiting new volunteers for the upcoming tax season.

Tax-Aide is a free tax preparation assistance organization that is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and the IRS. District Coordinator for Broome County Keith Harrison said the program provides free services to taxpayers locally in Broome County.

“For those in Broome County were looking for people to help us staff 7 sites where we will make appointments for taxpayers to come in and have their taxes done absolutely for free,” Harrison said. “The people that we’re looking for are people that like working with people, should have some comfort with working on a computer because today most of our taxes are done on the computer, and would be comfortable working with numerical information.”

Tax Counselor and Instructor Sue Freed said previous tax knowledge is not required.

“We train people from A to Z,” Freed said. “You don’t need to know anything about doing taxes before you start with us we have a series of classes that we offer for people and a willingness to learn is all that they need and we can teach them everything that they need to know to do taxes.”

Training will take place during January 2022 through in-person and online classes.

Tax preparation will take place from Feb. 1 to April 15 when tax season ends.

If you would like to volunteer you can apply online.

Most Read

Dos Rios and Colonial
Restaurants announce closure after “deeply disturbing” allegations
A U.S. Coast Guard diver braved death Wednesday to enter a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing...
Coast Guard swimmer pulls body from car above Niagara Falls
Broome County Health officials said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in...
Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Broome County
Syracuse Fire on Twitter shares a fire crew presence at the Destiny USA December 7
Crews respond to fire at Destiny USA mall
Endicott wins $10M from state for revitalizations

Latest News

Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Bradford Sullivan Counties Special Olympics awarded $2,000 grant
The Greater Good Grocery Store is now offering a new program that encourages SNAP benefits...
SNAP double-up program offered at Greater Good Grocery Store
Deck the Hearth Wreath Celebration
Annual Deck the Hearth Wreath Celebration Thursday
Financial Tip: Qualified charitable distributions
Financial Tip: Qualified charitable distributions