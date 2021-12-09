AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program seeks volunteers in Broome County

(WBNG) -- Broome County AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program is recruiting new volunteers for the upcoming tax season.

Tax-Aide is a free tax preparation assistance organization that is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and the IRS. District Coordinator for Broome County Keith Harrison said the program provides free services to taxpayers locally in Broome County.

“For those in Broome County were looking for people to help us staff 7 sites where we will make appointments for taxpayers to come in and have their taxes done absolutely for free,” Harrison said. “The people that we’re looking for are people that like working with people, should have some comfort with working on a computer because today most of our taxes are done on the computer, and would be comfortable working with numerical information.”

Tax Counselor and Instructor Sue Freed said previous tax knowledge is not required.

“We train people from A to Z,” Freed said. “You don’t need to know anything about doing taxes before you start with us we have a series of classes that we offer for people and a willingness to learn is all that they need and we can teach them everything that they need to know to do taxes.”

Training will take place during January 2022 through in-person and online classes.

Tax preparation will take place from Feb. 1 to April 15 when tax season ends.

If you would like to volunteer you can apply online.