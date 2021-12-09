Residents safely exit home from fire at multi-family home in the Village of Oxford
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE:
OXFORD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- A 12 News crew on scene says everyone made it out of the home safely. They said it was a five-family home.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.
-----
OXFORD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- According to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out at a multi-family home in the Village of Oxford Thursday morning.
Authorities say the fire started at 16 Merchant St. The sheriff’s office says as of 9:30 a.m., there are no reports of injuries at this time.
They said crews are still working on the fire and are investigating the cause.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.