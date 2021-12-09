Advertisement

‘It’s going to be money well invested’ City of Norwich Awarded $10M in DRI

Norwich, NY Awarded Money through DRI
Norwich, NY Awarded Money through DRI(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- Spirits were high Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 8, after the commissioner of the New York State Parks and Recreation Department made a stop in the City of Norwich.

The Southern Tier Regional Economic Council awarded the City of Norwich a $10 million grant through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, or DRI. Commissioner Erik Kulleseid was there to make the announcement.

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created back in 2016 to help expand neighborhoods and downtown districts in all regions of the state, to serve as centers of activities, and much more.

President and CEO of Commerce Chenango, Kerri Green, says they have been working on this project for over two years and is relived and excited about the outcome. She says it has been a community effort.

“We really made sure this was a community application and it really represents what Norwich businesses and community members are looking for,” said Green. “I’m so proud and so pleased and I can’t wait to get to work and we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Green says the proposed Norwich DRI will be around one mile long and about a quarter-mile wide. It will include notable buildings, such as the Chenango County Courthouse, Chenango Arts Council, and the Colonia Theater.

Both the current and mayor-elect of Norwich say they share the same excitement and energy towards the project and look forward to where it will take the community in the future.

