Johnson City Police make rape arrest

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department announced Thursday that it arrested a man on a rape charge Wednesday.

According to Johnson City Police, Kevin Cochrane, 33, was charged with the following:

Rape in the third degree, a class E felony

Two counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree, class E felonies

Burglary in the third degree, a class E felony

Use of a child in a sexual performance, a class C felony

Endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor

Johnson City Police said it received on Dec. 7 a report of a minor that had received inappropriate messages on her phone. Police said they interviewed the minor and learned that the messages came from Cochrane.

It was then learned that he had engaged in inappropriate content with the minor and also sexually assaulted the minor on a different occasion, police said.

Authorities said Cochrane was taken to central arraignment and released on his own recognizance.