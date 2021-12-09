Advertisement

Johnson City Police make rape arrest

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department announced Thursday that it arrested a man on a rape charge Wednesday.

According to Johnson City Police, Kevin Cochrane, 33, was charged with the following:

  • Rape in the third degree, a class E felony
  • Two counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree, class E felonies
  • Burglary in the third degree, a class E felony
  • Use of a child in a sexual performance, a class C felony
  • Endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor

Johnson City Police said it received on Dec. 7 a report of a minor that had received inappropriate messages on her phone. Police said they interviewed the minor and learned that the messages came from Cochrane.

It was then learned that he had engaged in inappropriate content with the minor and also sexually assaulted the minor on a different occasion, police said.

Authorities said Cochrane was taken to central arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

