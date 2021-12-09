Advertisement

NY attorney general Letitia James ends run for governor

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has suspended her campaign for governor, saying she will run for reelection to her current position.

The Democrat said in a statement Thursday that she needs to continue her work as attorney general, citing “a number of important investigations and cases” underway.

James oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women, only announced she was running for governor in late October.

The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

