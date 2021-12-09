The NYS Women Binghamton Chapter raises money for new housing project to benefit homeless veteran women, their children

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Chapter of the New York State Women organization hosted a Holiday Extravaganza today to help raise money for the Foreverly House, which is a housing project for homeless veteran women and their families.

All money raised from the event will be used to build the home, cover the cost of living for the veteran women and provide them with a variety of services. NYS Women member and organizer of the fundraiser, Patricia Walsh, said the Foreverly Home will be the first veterans home in the nation to focus solely on female vets and their children.

“Most organizations can help the homeless veterans but they can’t take in the families,” Walsh said. “So, this helps to take in the families so women don’t have to stress about what do I do with my children.”

Walsh said that the home will also provide veteran women and their families with healthcare, clothing and food until they are able to get back on their feet.

The home will be fully funded through donations and is set to be built in Ballston Spa, N.Y. once enough money is raised to start the housing project.

Those who were unable to attend the event can still donate and reach out directly to the Binghamton NYS Women organization by emailing NYSWBinghamton@gmail.com.