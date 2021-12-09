Restaurants announce closure after “deeply disturbing” allegations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A popular restaurant group announced the closure of three restaurants in light of “deeply disturbing” accusations alleging sexual misconduct shared on social media.

The restaurants, Dos Rios Cantina, The Colonial, and The Stone Fox, will all be closed for the time being

The group posted to each of the businesses’ Facebook pages. The posts have since been deleted.

Source: Facebook (Source: Facebook)

“We are aware of, and seriously concerned by, the rumors that are circulating in our community alleging abhorrent activities at our restaurants,” the posts read. “These allegations are deeply disturbing, and do not, in any way, reflect the values of our employees or corporate culture of our restaurants.”

The posts stated no one has been charged with a crime and the “individuals in question have been placed on leave”. The restaurants also stated they will cooperate with any investigation.

A private Facebook group was created Wednesday afternoon calling for a boycott of the restaurants and includes more than 3,800 members.

Animal Adventure Park Owner and Investment Partner with Dos Ros Jordan said he it cutting ties with the restaurant. He made the announcement on Facebook.

Being born and raised in Broome county, I’ve always been excited about projects that make the Binghamton area better. I... Posted by Jordan Patch on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Binghamton police stated no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.