A strong weekend cold front is followed by more warm weather

By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Cloudy with a 30% chance of some light snow showers before 2am. Low: 23-27

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High: 37-43

Friday Night: 30% chance of showers or rain toward morning. Low: 32-36

Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy conditions remain tonight with a small chance (30%) of a few snow showers before about 2am. Lows steady in the mid and upper 20s and could slowly creep upward toward morning.

Friday brings dry weather with highs back to around 40. The main weather story continues to be the unseasonably warm start to the weekend that is expected. Highs climb well into the 50s. While we do expect some dry periods, it will be wet at times with a 90% chance of showers and rain. Rainfall totals could range from 0.25-0.75″. We do not anticipate enough rain to cause any issues. As a cold front crosses late, a line of gusty showers, and perhaps a thundershower, is possible. The best chance of this would be after about 6pm. The record high for Saturday is 60.

Sunday will be colder, but still above average for the time of year. In fact, the next 10-14 days continue to look like it will be warmer than average. Early to mid-next week features temperatures in the 40s with dry weather through at least Wednesday.

