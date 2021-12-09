Advertisement

SUNY Chancellor Malatras submits resignation

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras(WWNY)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG/AP) -- SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced he will step down from his position Thursday morning following the release of text messages that revealed he mocked one of the women who accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Malatras’s resignation is effective Jan. 14, 2022.

In a letter addressed to the SUNY Board of Trustees, Malatras said, “The recent events surrounding me over the past week have become a distraction over the important work that needs to be accomplished as SUNY emerges from COVID-19. I believe deeply in an individual’s ability to evolve, change and grow, but I also believe deeply in SUNY and would never want to be an impediment to its success.”

Malatras’ decision came after calls for him to resign.

The SUNY Faculty Council of Community Colleges tweeted out Malatra’s letter. Which is posted below:

The SUNY Board of Trustees responded to Malatra’s letter thanking him for his time as the SUNY Chancellor.

“He has been a champion for our students, for access, for equity, and for deeper public investment in this great institution. The entire board expresses our gratitude for his dedication and leadership,” the board wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard diver braved death Wednesday to enter a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing...
Coast Guard swimmer pulls body from car above Niagara Falls
Broome County Health officials said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in...
Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Broome County
Syracuse Fire on Twitter shares a fire crew presence at the Destiny USA December 7
Crews respond to fire at Destiny USA mall
Endicott wins $10M from state for revitalizations
A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday,...
Fire set to giant Christmas tree at Fox News headquarters

Latest News

Residents safely exit home from fire at multi-family home in the Village of Oxford
The Foreverly Home will be the first veterans home in the nation to focus solely on female vets...
The NYS Women Binghamton Chapter raises money for new housing project to benefit homeless veteran women, their children
Norwich, NY Awarded Money through DRI
‘It’s going to be money well invested’ City of Norwich Awarded $10M in DRI
The council hopes to connect with area businesses and organizations in high-traffic areas to...
Girl Scouts looking for local booth locations for 2022 cookie season