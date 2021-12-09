SUNY Chancellor Malatras submits resignation

(WBNG/AP) -- SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced he will step down from his position Thursday morning following the release of text messages that revealed he mocked one of the women who accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Malatras’s resignation is effective Jan. 14, 2022.

In a letter addressed to the SUNY Board of Trustees, Malatras said, “The recent events surrounding me over the past week have become a distraction over the important work that needs to be accomplished as SUNY emerges from COVID-19. I believe deeply in an individual’s ability to evolve, change and grow, but I also believe deeply in SUNY and would never want to be an impediment to its success.”

Malatras’ decision came after calls for him to resign.

The SUNY Faculty Council of Community Colleges tweeted out Malatra’s letter. Which is posted below:

The SUNY Board of Trustees responded to Malatra’s letter thanking him for his time as the SUNY Chancellor.

“He has been a champion for our students, for access, for equity, and for deeper public investment in this great institution. The entire board expresses our gratitude for his dedication and leadership,” the board wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.