Binghamton police investigating owners of The Colonial restaurant

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it is investigating an incident involving the owners of The Colonial bar and restaurant in downtown Binghamton.

According to a news release, the incident occurred on Nov. 28. Binghamton Police said officers are also aware of additional allegations being made on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7080.

In the news release, Binghamton police said, “It’s important for the public to know that, as with any serious criminal allegation, the Binghamton Police Department is taking this matter seriously and investigating all allegations to the fullest extent possible.”

In a Facebook video posted Friday afternoon, the Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said his office received numerous emails and phone calls “regarding several incidents that occurred in Broome County.”

A word to Broome County residents from your District Attorney, Mike Korchak.

Posted by District Attorney Mike Korchak on Friday, December 10, 2021

It is unclear if The Colonial plans to open Friday evening. In a now-deleted Facebook post, the restaurant said it was going to open for normal business hours.

