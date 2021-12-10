Binghamton restaurant to open 1 day after closing amid accusations of sexual misconduct

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Colonial bar and restaurant announced on Facebook Friday that it will open for normal business hours Friday.

This comes one day after The Colonial, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox posted on their Facebook pages that they will be closed following accusations of sexual misconduct. Those posts were then deleted.

In the post made Friday, The Colonial said it would not comment on “baseless claims” or “comment on cancel culture.”

We would like to thank everyone for the great support and positive feedback. We will be re-opening this evening 12/10... Posted by The Colonial on Friday, December 10, 2021

Dos Rios and The Stone Fox did not announce openings on their Facebook pages as of noon Friday.