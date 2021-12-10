Binghamton restaurant to open 1 day after closing amid accusations of sexual misconduct
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Colonial bar and restaurant announced on Facebook Friday that it will open for normal business hours Friday.
This comes one day after The Colonial, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox posted on their Facebook pages that they will be closed following accusations of sexual misconduct. Those posts were then deleted.
In the post made Friday, The Colonial said it would not comment on “baseless claims” or “comment on cancel culture.”
Dos Rios and The Stone Fox did not announce openings on their Facebook pages as of noon Friday.