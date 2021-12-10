Hearth at Castle Gardens hosts 8th annual Deck the Hearth Wreath Celebration, raises money for local children with serious illnesses

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Hearth at Castle Gardens hosted its 8th annual Deck the Hearth Wreath Celebration Thursday to help raise money for non-profit organization A Room to Heal.

The senior living facility held a silent auction where guests could bid on holiday wreaths decorated with a variety of items.

All proceeds from the auction will go towards A Room to Heal, which focuses on creating special environments in the homes of children affected by serious medical conditions. President of A Room to Heal, Linda Snyder, said it feels good to see the support from the community.

“We like to think that by giving the children a special place to rest, heal, and to at least know that they’re loved will really make a difference in their recovery,” said Snyder.

The non-profit organization is solely funded through donations and run by volunteers.

The Deck the Hearth Wreath Celebration chooses a local charity to support every year during the holiday season.