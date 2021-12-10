The inaugural “The Big Give” recognizes local Habitat for Humanity affiliates

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Today at the Visions Federal Credit Union headquarters, the CEO, Ty Muse, announced the inaugural “The Big Give” and gave away $30,000 at the Endwell site.

“... which was an idea that we had to recognize one organization that we feel is really going above and beyond in the communities that we serve,” said Tim Strong, the public relations and community engagement manager for Visions Federal Credit Union.

For this year, Habitat for Humanity was on the receiving end.

“Habitat for Humanity can’t survive without support like this and this is a huge gift that will go such a long way,” said Mary Robinson, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of NYS. “So the money will go toward to help support education, training, construction... wherever it’s needed most.”

Locally, Habitat for Humanity in Broome County, Chemung County, and of New York State will feel the benefits from the donation.

“The need is now and hearing all the great things that Habitat for Humanity was doing, it just seemed like the perfect time to give them the money,” said Visions Federal Credit Union CEO Ty Muse.

For future years to come, the CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union aims to find more partners each year around the holidays.

In total, 10 habitat for humanity affiliates in three states were chosen this year to receive $10,000 each, which amounts to $100,000.