(WBNG) -- A mass vaccination site is returning to Broome County.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar tweeted Governor Kathy Hochul will open a new site. The exact location of the site was not given.

This week I asked @GovKathyHochul to open a state mass vaccination site in Broome County-proud to say she has again delivered for our community and will get one up and running ASAP. This will be a huge help to our health department and local hospitals. — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) December 9, 2021

Garnar said the site will be opened as soon as possible.

The executive will hold a COVID-19 news conference at 1 p.m. Friday.