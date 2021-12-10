NY to require masks in all public places unless places require vaccination

(WBNG) -- Masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the new action to take on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday morning. This is in response to the surge in virus cases and hospitalizations statewide to be in alignment with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention for communities with high transmission.

The measure is effective Dec. 13 and will run through Jan. 15, 2022. At the time, the state will reassess the measure based on current virus conditions.

“I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: Increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity, and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas,” Governor Hochul said in a news release.

According to the governor’s office, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% and hospitalizations have increased by 29% since Thanksgiving.

Hochul said more than 80% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated as of Friday morning.