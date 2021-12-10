Owego Elks to host Annual Children’s Christmas Party

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Elks are set to host their annual Children’s Christmas Party.

Owego Lodge Exalted Rule/President Steve Gregory said this annual event has been around for more than 30 years. It’s an opportunity to provide some joy and relief to children and their families in need in Tioga County.

Owego Lodge Secretary and Community/Charity Activities Chairperson Tim Sayers said the Children’s Christmas Party was the reason he joined the Elks 15 years ago after working the event as a volunteer.

“Over 15 years ago I joined the Lodge after participating as just a community member volunteering one year,” Sayers said. “I thought this is something I really want to become part of so at that point I became a member of the Lodge and it’s been great ever since.”

Sayers said this event is put on in conjunction with numerous other community organizations.

“The event itself is a place for the community to come together and support other residents from Tioga County, it’s one of the things that we like to do,” Sayers said.

The Children’s Christmas Party will take place Dec. 11.

The party begins at 10 a.m. with both a drive-thru and an in-person option.

Each family will receive a Christmas basket with age-appropriate presents, homemade cookies, and candies.

There will also be a book selection area, an area for hats & gloves, festive activity kits, and a chance to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Masks are required for all attending the in-person party.