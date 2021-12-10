A stormy Saturday is on the way

Tonight: Increasing clouds. 60% chance of rain by morning. Low: 33-37

Saturday: WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT. Unseasonably warm. 100% chance of rain and rain showers. Isolated gusty thundershower/storm in the evening? Gusty winds develop in the evening. Winds could gust 40-50mph starting in the early to late evening. High: 55-60

Forecast Discussion:

The main weather story continues to be the unseasonably warm start to the weekend that is expected. Highs climb well into the 50s Saturday. While we do expect some dry periods, it will be wet at times with a 90% chance of showers and rain. Rainfall totals could range from 0.25-0.75″. We do not anticipate enough rain to cause any issues. Nor do we expect any widespread severe weather.

PERIODS OF RAIN EARLY (WBNG)

SOME HEAVIER DOWNPOURS (WBNG)

TEMPERATURES SURGE AHEAD OF COLD FRONT (WBNG)

As a cold front crosses late, a line of gusty showers, and perhaps a thundershower, is possible. The best chance of this would be after about 6pm. The record high for Saturday is 60. As the colder air builds in behind the cold front, the gusty winds will follow. Gusts could reach 40-50mph as the cold front moves through your area. The strongest winds will last 8-12hrs and taper into the overnight. Most at risk will be the higher terrain. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s by Sunday morning.

WINDS INCREASE LATER IN THE DAY (WBNG)

FRONT BRINGS IN WINDIEST WEATHER (WBNG)

Sunday will be colder, but still above average for the time of year. In fact, the next 10-14 days continue to look like it will be warmer than average. Sun and clouds return Sunday with highs near 40.Early to mid next week features temperatures in the 40s with dry weather through at least Wednesday. Mild weather lasts all week long, as mentioned above.