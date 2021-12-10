Zac Brown Band returns to DICK’S Sporting Goods Open in 2022
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Zac Brown Band fans rejoice!
Organizers of the DICK’s Sporting Goods Open announced Friday that the Zac Brown Band will play at the golf tournament next year.
This will be the band’s first appearance at the Open since 2014. Organizers said the Zac Brown Band has been the most requested band to return to the Open. The band announced it was making a return to Endicott is a video.
Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 17. The Zac Brown Band sold out in 2014.
In 2021, concertgoers saw Old Dominion perform.
The DICK’s Sporting Goods Open will be held Aug. 19 to 21, 2022 as it usually is. The 2021 Open was moved in July due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.